Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 18

Guerrero is hitting for a .280 BA, .368 OBP and .362 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 39 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 29 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Sonny Gray (8-1) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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