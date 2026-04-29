Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On April 29

Guerrero is hitting for a .340 BA, .426 OBP and .462 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 16 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello (1-3 with a 9.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.