Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On April 29
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .340 BA, .426 OBP and .462 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 16 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Brayan Bello (1-3 with a 9.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.