Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On April 28

Guerrero is hitting for a .330 BA, .415 OBP and .447 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will look to Payton Tolle (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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