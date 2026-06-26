Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rangers On June 26

Guerrero is hitting for a .273 BA, .356 OBP and .358 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 44 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 32 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (7-7) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.