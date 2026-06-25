Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Rangers On June 25

Guerrero is hitting for a .277 BA, .360 OBP and .363 SLG with a 10.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 44 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 32 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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