Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Orioles On May 30

Guerrero is hitting for a .293 BA, .391 OBP and .379 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 33 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Brandon Young gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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