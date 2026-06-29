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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Mets On June 29

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 29 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .268 BA, .348 OBP and .349 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 45 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 34 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Sean Manaea makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.87 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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