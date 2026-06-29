Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Mets On June 29

Guerrero is hitting for a .268 BA, .348 OBP and .349 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 45 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 34 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Sean Manaea makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.87 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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