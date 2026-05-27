Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Marlins On May 27

Guerrero is hitting for a .287 BA, .386 OBP and .372 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 32 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. Guerrero has recorded four steals on five attempts. He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (0 for 0) in his previous appearance against the Pirates.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.