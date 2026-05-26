Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Marlins On May 26

Guerrero is hitting for a .287 BA, .386 OBP and .372 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 32 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. Guerrero has recorded four steals on five attempts. He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (0 for 0) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Sandy Alcantara (3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.

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