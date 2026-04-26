Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Guardians On April 26

Guerrero is hitting for a .323 BA, .414 OBP and .438 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 14 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.20 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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