Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Astros On June 24

Guerrero is hitting for a .280 BA, .362 OBP and .367 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 44 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 32 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.