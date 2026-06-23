FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 23

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .283 BA, .365 OBP and .372 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 42 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 32 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News