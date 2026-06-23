Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 23

Guerrero is hitting for a .283 BA, .365 OBP and .372 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 42 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 32 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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