Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Angels On April 20

Guerrero is hitting for a .333 BA, .429 OBP and .436 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored nine runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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