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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Angels On April 20

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, April 20 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .333 BA, .429 OBP and .436 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored nine runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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