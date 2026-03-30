Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Face Twins On March 30

Pasquantino had a .264 BA, .323 OBP and .475 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .798 and he scored 72 runs. In 682 plate appearances, he hit 32 home runs (17th in MLB) and drove in 113 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Simeon Woods Richardson will start for the Twins, his first this season.

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