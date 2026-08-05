Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 5

Mesa is hitting for a .200 BA, .281 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 17 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. Mesa has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.47 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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