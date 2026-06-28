Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Diamondbacks On June 28

Mesa is hitting for a .193 BA, .303 OBP and .368 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored nine runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (5-7) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.