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Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 27

Victor Mesa Jr. and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Mesa has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mesa is hitting for a .170 BA, .290 OBP and .340 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored eight runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Jose Cabrera (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

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