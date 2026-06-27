Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 27

Mesa is hitting for a .170 BA, .290 OBP and .340 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored eight runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Jose Cabrera (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.