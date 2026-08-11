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Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Athletics On Aug. 11

Victor Mesa Jr. and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Mesa has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mesa is hitting for a .212 BA, .284 OBP and .445 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 19 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 19 runs. Mesa has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Mariners.

Mason Barnett (1-2) pitches for the Athletics to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

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