Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Athletics On Aug. 11

Mesa is hitting for a .212 BA, .284 OBP and .445 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 19 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 19 runs. Mesa has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Mariners.

Mason Barnett (1-2) pitches for the Athletics to make his third start of the season.

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