Victor Bericoto And Giants Face Guardians On Aug. 20

Bericoto is hitting for a .260 BA, .269 OBP and .455 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 1.3% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored seven runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 190 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.

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