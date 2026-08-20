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Victor Bericoto
San Francisco Giants

Victor Bericoto

San Francisco Giants • #78 CF

Victor Bericoto And Giants Face Guardians On Aug. 20

Victor Bericoto and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Bericoto has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Bericoto is hitting for a .260 BA, .269 OBP and .455 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 1.3% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored seven runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 190 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Bericoto

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