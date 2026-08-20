Tyler Stephenson And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 20

Stephenson is hitting for a .242 BA, .325 OBP and .410 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 33 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (5-9) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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