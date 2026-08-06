Tyler Stephenson And Reds Take On Athletics On Aug. 6

Stephenson is hitting for a .252 BA, .338 OBP and .411 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 26 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett (1-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.

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