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Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds • #37 C

Tyler Stephenson And Reds Take On Athletics On Aug. 6

Tyler Stephenson and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Athletics at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Stephenson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Stephenson is hitting for a .252 BA, .338 OBP and .411 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 26 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett (1-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Stephenson

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