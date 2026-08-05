Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Reds On Aug. 5

Soderstrom is hitting for a .243 BA, .337 OBP and .462 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 52 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.42 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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