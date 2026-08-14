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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Rangers On Aug. 14

Tyler Soderstrom and his Athletics will face the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .337 OBP and .474 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 57 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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