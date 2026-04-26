Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 26

Soderstrom is hitting for a .212 BA, .291 OBP and .404 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 13 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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