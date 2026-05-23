Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Padres On May 23

Soderstrom is hitting for a .198 BA, .283 OBP and .368 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 22 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his second of the season.

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