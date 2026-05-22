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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Padres On May 22

Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, May 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .196 BA, .279 OBP and .369 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 22 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

Walker Buehler (3-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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