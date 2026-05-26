Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Mariners On May 26

Soderstrom is hitting for a .201 BA, .284 OBP and .376 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 23 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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