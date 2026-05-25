Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Mariners On May 25

Soderstrom is hitting for a .200 BA, .285 OBP and .363 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 22 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.