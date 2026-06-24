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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Giants On June 24

Tyler Soderstrom and his Athletics will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .346 OBP and .473 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 40 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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