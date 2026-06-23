Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Giants On June 23

Soderstrom is hitting for a .242 BA, .344 OBP and .473 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 40 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Angels.

Robbie Ray (5-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.