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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Angels On June 26

Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 26 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .246 BA, .345 OBP and .467 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 41 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Giants.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.41 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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