Tyler Phillips And Marlins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 28

Phillips is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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