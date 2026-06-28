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Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins • #30 RP

Tyler Phillips And Marlins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 28

Tyler Phillips will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Phillips has -122 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Phillips is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Phillips

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