Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Yankees On Aug. 20

O'Neill is hitting for a .220 BA, .310 OBP and .390 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 31 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (6-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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