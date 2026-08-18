Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 18

O'Neill is hitting for a .223 BA, .310 OBP and .395 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 31 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Rays.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.