Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Rays On May 27

O'Neill is hitting for a .154 BA, .267 OBP and .231 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .497 and he has scored 13 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.70 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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