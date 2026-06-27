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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 27

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .188 BA, .289 OBP and .278 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 16 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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