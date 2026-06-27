Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 27

O'Neill is hitting for a .188 BA, .289 OBP and .278 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 16 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

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