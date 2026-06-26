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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Nationals On June 26

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, June 26 at 7:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .183 BA, .277 OBP and .267 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored 15 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Andrew Alvarez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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