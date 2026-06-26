Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Nationals On June 26

O'Neill is hitting for a .183 BA, .277 OBP and .267 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored 15 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Andrew Alvarez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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