Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Cardinals On Aug. 25

O'Neill is hitting for a .212 BA, .300 OBP and .377 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 31 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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