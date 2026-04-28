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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Take On Phillies On April 28

Tyler Mahle will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mahle has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mahle is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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