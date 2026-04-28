Tyler Mahle And Giants Take On Phillies On April 28

Mahle is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.