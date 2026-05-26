Tyler Mahle And Giants Face Diamondbacks On May 26

Mahle is 1-6 with a 6.10 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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