Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Diamondbacks On June 29

Mahle is 1-7 with a 5.49 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.