Tyler Mahle And Giants Face Athletics On June 25
Tyler Mahle will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Athletics at Oracle Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 3:45 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Mahle is 1-7 with a 5.49 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing two hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.