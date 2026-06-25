Tyler Mahle And Giants Face Athletics On June 25

Mahle is 1-7 with a 5.49 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing two hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.