Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Athletics On June 24

Mahle is 1-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, May 27 when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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