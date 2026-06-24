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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Athletics On June 24

Tyler Mahle will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Athletics at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Mahle has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Mahle is 1-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, May 27 when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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