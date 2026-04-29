Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Take On Marlins On April 29

Glasnow is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing only one hit.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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