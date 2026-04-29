Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Take On Marlins On April 29
Tyler Glasnow will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Glasnow has -154 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Glasnow is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing only one hit.
The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.