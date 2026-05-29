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Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers

Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers • #52 RP

Troy Melton And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On May 29

Troy Melton will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Melton has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Melton is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Troy Melton

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