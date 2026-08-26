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Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers

Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers • #52 RP

Troy Melton And Tigers Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 26

Troy Melton will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Melton has -170 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Melton is 7-2 with a 1.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Troy Melton

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