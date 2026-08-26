Troy Melton And Tigers Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 26

Melton is 7-2 with a 1.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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