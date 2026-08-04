Troy Melton And Tigers Take On Mariners On Aug. 4

Melton is 6-1 with a 1.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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