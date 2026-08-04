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Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers

Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers • #52 RP

Troy Melton And Tigers Take On Mariners On Aug. 4

Troy Melton will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Melton has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Melton is 6-1 with a 1.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Troy Melton

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