Troy Melton And Tigers Play Astros On June 25

Melton is 4-0 with a 2.56 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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