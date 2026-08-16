Troy Johnston And Rockies Take On Giants On Aug. 16

Johnston is hitting for a .282 BA, .349 OBP and .393 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 36 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

The Giants will look to Blade Tidwell (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.