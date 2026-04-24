Tristan Gray And Twins Take On Rays On April 24

Gray is hitting for a .268 BA, .311 OBP and .512 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Mets.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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