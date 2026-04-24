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Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins

Tristan Gray

Minnesota Twins • #4 2B

Tristan Gray And Twins Take On Rays On April 24

Tristan Gray and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gray has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is hitting for a .268 BA, .311 OBP and .512 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Mets.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Gray

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